Cemex releases new low-carbon cement to European market

26 May 2021

As part of its innovative Vertua® low-carbon product portfolio, Cemex España has launched its new high-performance grey cement type II 52.5 R to the European cement market This cement has been tailored to provide superior performance to the precast and infrastructure segment by providing early strength such as that obtained by Type I cement but with ~20 per cent lower direct CO 2 emissions, says Cemex.

The new cement is part of Cemex’s “Future in Action” climate strategy, which aims to achieve a 55 per cent reduction in CO 2 emissions by 2030.

