Shree Cement records 22% revenue increase

26 May 2021

India’s Shree Cement has posted a 22.2 per cent YoY increase in standalone revenue from operations to INR39.31bn (US$540.6m) in the quarter ending 31 March 2021, against INR32.18bn in the year-ago period. Net profit advanced 30.5 per cent YoY to INR7.68bn from INR5.88bn.



In the full-year period, revenue from operations climbed 5.7 per cent to INR125.88bn from INR119bn in the FY19-20. Net profit surged 40.8 per cent YoY to INR23.12bn.

