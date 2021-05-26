Shree Cement records 22% revenue increase

India’s Shree Cement has posted a 22.2 per cent YoY increase in standalone revenue from operations to INR39.31bn (US$540.6m) in the quarter ending 31 March 2021, against INR32.18bn in the year-ago period. Net profit advanced 30.5 per cent YoY to INR7.68bn from INR5.88bn.
In the full-year period, revenue from operations climbed 5.7 per cent to INR125.88bn from INR119bn in the FY19-20. Net profit surged 40.8 per cent YoY to INR23.12bn.
India’s Shree Cement has posted a 22.2 per cent YoY increase in standalone revenue from operations to INR39.31bn (US$540.6m) in the quarter ending 31 March 2021, against INR32.18bn in the year-ago period. Net profit advanced 30.5 per cent YoY to INR7.68bn from INR5.88bn.
Sign up for our Daily News Service
Our editors' pick the top news delivered to your inbox each day.Sign up for the daily email