Cienfuegos restarts production

ICR Newsroom By 27 May 2021

The Carlos Marx cement plant in Cienfuegos, Cuba, has recommenced production after being paralysed since 14 January due to a lack of petcoke.



A new cargo of petcoke was reportedly unloaded at Cienfuegos port, according to Sierra Maestra new service.



To address the fuel shortage, Cienfuegos had introduced the use of tyres and waste oils, but the alternative fuels are unable to meet the entire fuel demand of the plant.



To continue supplying cement to Cuba’s construction programme, Cienfuegos looked at Siguaney and Sancti Spíritus cement plants for clinker.

Published under