HeidelbergCement makes new appointments to Managing Board

28 May 2021

In line with HeidelbergCement’s 'Beyond 2020' strategic targets, the Supervisory Board of HeidelbergCement has decided to establish two new positions on the Managing Board to further drive the company’s major transformation in sustainability and digitalisation.

Dr Nicola Kimm (51) will take over the newly-established Managing Board position as Chief Sustainability Officer of HeidelbergCement, responsible for environment social governance, global research and development, and new technologies. She is a renowned sustainability expert, currently serving as Executive Committee Member and Chief Sustainability Officer with Signify, the Philips lighting business carve-out.

Dennis Lentz (39) will take over the newly established Managing Board position as Chief Digital Officer of HeidelbergCement. He will be responsible for the company’s digital transformation. Since 2010 he held management positions as Head of Group Energy Puchasing, Director Logistics and Group CIO at HeidelbergCement.

René Aldach (42) will take over the role of Chief Financial Officer at HeidelbergCement from Dr Lorenz Näger who will retire at the end of August 2021. René Aldach currently works as Director Group Reporting, Controlling & Consolidation for HeidelbergCement.

Dr Lorenz Näger (61) decided to take his well-deserved retirement after more than 22 years as Chief Financial Officer, thereof 17 years for HeidelbergCement.

