Maple Leaf selects Descon for new clinker line

31 May 2021

Maple Leaf Cement Factory Ltd (MLCFL) has awarded the contract for the construction of its upcoming Line 4 to Descon Engineering Limited. The scope of work includes the civil works for the 7000tpd clinker production line at the existing Maple Leaf Cement Factory in Iskanderabad, Mianwali district, Pakistan. Chengdu Design & Research Institute of Building Materials Industry Co Ltd, China, was awarded the contract for the supply of equipment in March.



Descon has a long-standing relationship with Maple Leaf Cement, having successfully contributed towards the construction of Maple Leaf’s Line 3 in 2019.

The new line is expected to enter service in 2022.



