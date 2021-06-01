Lafarge Canada releases EcoPlanet in the Pacific Northwest

01 June 2021

Lafarge Canada (LafargeHolcim group) has introduced the ultra-low carbon cement product, EcoPlanet to the Pacific Northwest, part of the company’s Western Canadian market.

The first round of EcoPlanet projects were completed along the western coast, under the leadership of Brad Kohl, president & CEO of Western Canada. “The strength profile is the same as traditional Portland cement," he shares, “but we’ve decreased CO 2 emissions from the manufacturing process by 35 per cent."

Rene Thibault, LafargeHolcim’s Head of North America said: “We have already made great strides in reducing our carbon footprint in an effort to meet our goals of more than a 20 per cent reduction in carbon intensity by 2030 (2018 baseline). Last year, we introduced EcoPact, our line of low-carbon concrete, and the introduction of EcoPlanet provides yet another sustainable solution for our customers and communities.”

EcoPlanet is the global brand applied to low carbon cements that show a reduction in CO 2 per tonne greater than 30 per cent, those which emit no more than 400kg of CO 2 /t, claims LafargeHolcim. Compared to standard Portland cements, which typically emit upwards of 900kg of CO 2 /t, the impact is significant. In Seattle (WA) an optimised mix of EcoPlanet cement and slag reduced emissions even further. "The emissions were reduced by 62 per cent," added Mr Thibault. "EcoPlanet far outpaces industry averages.”

Published under