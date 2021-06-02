Dalmia Cement (Bharat) Ltd CEO to represent CPLC

Mahendra Singhi, managing director and CEO of Dalmia Cement (Bharat) Ltd has been invited to represent the prestigious Carbon Pricing Leadership Coalition (CPLC) as Carbon Pricing Champion.

CPLC is a voluntary initiative aimed at accelerating climate change by securing the place of carbon pricing on the global agenda. The international group consisting of influential torchbearers of climate change appreciated Mr Singhi for demonstrating leadership and a high level of commitment towards carbon pricing on behalf of Dalmia Cement.

The coalition has further acknowledged the dynamic engagement of Mr Singhi with CPLC board members and expressed the desire to get more strategic input from him in the future. Mr Singhi will now work with global business leaders like Feike Sijbesma, honorary chair of the Board of Royal DSM to devise Carbon Pricing strategies for the Asia-Pacific region.

The CPLC is a global coalition promoted by the World Bank Group. It is represented by 34 national and sub-national governments, 172 private sector organisations, 100 strategic partners NGOs, business organisations and universities.

