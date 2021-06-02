Iran’s largest cement line inaugurated

Iran’s largest cement line at Abyek Cement Complex was put into operation on Tuesday, according to the Tehran Times.
Speaking at the inauguration ceremony, Alireza Razm Hosseini, the country’s industry, mining and trade minister, noted that Iran’s cement capacity has now reached 80Mta with a demand of 70Mta. However, the exact production capacity of the new line has not been reported.
Currently there are 96 cement production lines active in 74 factories across the country, with almost half of the lines less than 10 years old.
