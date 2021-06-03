Claudius Peters wins Karsdorf clinker cooler order

03 June 2021

CHR-owned Opterra's Karsdorf cement plant in Germany has chosen Claudius Peters to support the plant’s next step towards sustainable cement production with the newest ETA cooler generation.



Reducing the fuel demand of the cement production by offering the highest thermal efficiency in clinker cooling while minimising the electrical power demand for the cooling air supply have a direct positive environmental impact by significantly reducing the CO 2 emissions, claims Claudius Peters.

The ETA cooler gives the Karsdorf plant the ability to utilise alternative fuels bringing foreign metal bodies into the clinker without threatening the availability of the pyroprocessing line.



The ETA cooler will be installed in both existing cement lines in a two-stage process by 2023, replacing the third-generation grate coolers from the 1990s.

Published under