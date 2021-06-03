Southern Province Cement announces new 10,000tpd line

Saudi Arabia’s Southern Province Cement has announced a new 10,000tpd production line at its Jizan cement plant in the south of the country.
The project will replace the plant’s current production lines, with construction expected to begin in the second half of 2021.
