CemNet.com » Cement News » Southern Province Cement announces new 10,000tpd line

Southern Province Cement announces new 10,000tpd line

Southern Province Cement announces new 10,000tpd line
03 June 2021


Saudi Arabia’s Southern Province Cement has announced a new 10,000tpd production line at its Jizan cement plant in the south of the country.

The project will replace the plant’s current production lines, with construction expected to begin in the second half of 2021.

Published under Cement News

Tagged Under: Saudi Arabia Middle East New project Brownfield Southern Province Cement 