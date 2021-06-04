Heracles Group obtains EDP accreditation

04 June 2021

LafargeHolcim-owned Heracles Group has become the first cement company in Greece to obtain Environmental Product Declarations (EDPs) for all cement types produced in its plants in Volos and Milaki, Evia. Through the EDPs for all cement products (bagged and bulk), covering both the domestic and international markets, Heracles Group brings innovation, climate-neutrality and implementation of circular economy principles to natural resources to the construction market.

Being fully consistent with the European Green Deal's sustainability objectives, the group is developing EDP in accordance with ISO 14025 and EN 15804, verified by an independent accredited body and published at the most renowned EPD Program, the International EPD System.

• CEM II/A-M (W-L) 42.5R (Basis)

• CEM II/B-M (P-W-L)_ 32.5N (Heracles)

• LYSIS



The EPD is prepared on the basis of a life cycle assessment (LCA), which takes into account the footprint of not only the plant's production process but also the production and transport of raw material and fuel to the plant. EPDs demonstrate that Heracles Group cement products constitute optimal solutions for sustainable construction with improved environmental footprint, especially for projects with bioclimatic design that seek to be certified with the leading international building eco-labels (eg LEED, BREEAM).

