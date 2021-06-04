Intercem Engineering wins truck unloading order for Solnhofer Portland Zementwerke

Intercem Engineering has received a follow up order from Solnhofer Portland Zementwerke in Germany, after its recent completion of a new coal dust dosing system at the plant.

The new order involves the engineering, supply of components and installation of the new truck unloading stations for alternative fuels, including steel construction, roof, facade, access platforms, conveying and exhaust air lines.

The contract for the entire plant was awarded largely on an EPC basis. Commissioning is scheduled for the 3Q22.

