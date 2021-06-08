Vulcan Materials Co to acquire US Concrete

08 June 2021

Vulcan Materials Co and US Concrete Inc have entered into a definitive merger agreement. Vulcan will acquire all of the issued and outstanding shares of US Concrete common stock for a purchase price of US$74/share in cash, which represents a total equity value of US$1.294bn. The transaction has been unanimously approved by the boards of directors of both companies and is expected to close in the second half of 2021, subject to US Concrete shareholder approval, regulatory clearance, and other customary closing conditions.

Headquartered in Euless, Texas, US Concrete operates in large, attractive metropolitan areas that complement Vulcan's existing footprint. With 27 aggregates operations serving California, Texas and the northeast USA, that shipped 12.6Mt in 2020, the acquisition of US Concrete's portfolio represents a natural addition to Vulcan's business. The transaction also provides strategically-oriented ready-mixed concrete operations that will expand Vulcan's service capabilities. Other highlights include:

• complements Vulcan's existing aggregates business in California with access to blue-water source of high quality aggregates reserves

• enhances Vulcan's position in key Texas growth areas

• expands Vulcan's aggregates footprint, including in the attractive New York and New Jersey metropolitan areas

• expected to increase Vulcan's EBITDA by approximately US$190m before synergies

• expected to be accretive to Vulcan's earnings per share in the first full year following closing.

Tom Hill, chairman and CEO of Vulcan Materials Co, said, "US Concrete is an important Vulcan customer in a number of key areas, and this transaction is a logical and exciting step in our growth strategy as we further bolster our geographic footprint."

Ronnie Pruitt, president and CEO of US Concrete, added, "Today's announcement that we are combining with Vulcan, a leading producer of construction aggregates, marks a major milestone in U.S. Concrete's history. We are proud of the work our team has accomplished over the past few years to achieve operational excellence and serve our customers and believe combining with Vulcan will provide us with the opportunity to build on our progress. Our combined organisation will share an extensive and successful track record of acquisitions and greenfield development, and we look forward to working with Tom and the entire Vulcan family to close this transaction and integrate our two strong businesses."

Published under