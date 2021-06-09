The Concrete Initiative becomes an official partner of the New European Bauhaus vision

09 June 2021

The Concrete Initiative (TCI) has been approved as an Official Partner of the New European Bauhaus, an EU initiative and vision for a sustainable built environment based on the Green Deal objectives, reports CEMBUREAU.

As a key contributor of construction materials and solution provider for the construction sector, the TCI will commit to the New European Bauhaus Initiative notably by drafting a manifesto of the concrete sector outlining the sector’s contribution to the Initiative and by organising its annual event, the 2022 Concrete Dialogue, around the new European Bauhaus objectives (beauty, sustainability and affordability of buildings).

Published under