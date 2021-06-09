LafargeHolcim joins the World Ocean Council

In celebration of World Ocean Day, LafargeHolcim joins the World Ocean Council (WOC), a global, cross-sectoral industry alliance committed to sustainable ocean stewardship.



This membership builds on LafargeHolcim's long-standing commitment to reviving marine ecosystems. Magali Anderson, the company's chief sustainability and innovation officer, said: "I am extremely proud to formalise our commitment to sustainable ocean stewardship by joining the World Ocean Council. Working with the Council’s members, we expect to scale up our actions to preserve our oceans."



Paul Holtus, CEO of the WOC: "We are very pleased and honoured to welcome LafargeHolcim as a member of the World Ocean Council along with other visionary organisations concerned with the health of the global ocean."

