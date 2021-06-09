Lucky Cement sees 6% decline in revenue

Taiwan’s Lucky Cement has seen its revenue stay largely flat at TWD357.04m (US$12.87m) in May 2021, compared to TWD357.16m in the year-ago period.



In the January-May period, revenue declined 6.3 per cent YoY to TWD1.75bn from TWD1.87bn in the 5M20.

