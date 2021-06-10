Moroccan deliveries up 69% in May

ICR Newsroom By 10 June 2021

Cement deliveries by members of Morocco’s cement association, APC, were up 68.5 per cent to 882,785t in May 2021 from 523,848t in May 2020, according to data published by the Ministry for Housing and Urbanisation.



In the first five months of 2021 total deliveries reached 4,446,117t, representing a 25.4 per cent increase from 4,342,862t in the January-May 2020 period.

