Cauldon plant invests GBP13m on reducing its carbon footprint

11 June 2021

Construction has started at Lafarge Cement’s Cauldon plant, located in Staffordshire, on a GBP13m investment project to reduce its carbon footprint.

The project will see a new preprocessing plant for the storage, handling and feeding of solid alternative fuels, that would otherwise end up as landfill. In addition, a new chloride bypass will be installed, which will ensure quality of product and result in no additional waste.

Steve Curley, managing director Cement, said: "We have a successful history at Cauldon of moving away from the traditional use of fossil fuels and instead utilising renewable fuel sources. This investment marks the next step forward for our sustainable future, allowing us to provide a circular economy by recycling waste supplied to us by reputable organisations that are approved against our strict specification standards, and then using it as fuel within our production process."

After extensive consultation with the local community and other stakeholders, the Aggregate Industries (LafargeHolcim) project started construction in March 2021 and is due to complete in early 2022.

The new preprocessing facility with a haulage and feeding platform will be constructed across the road from the main plant and connected via an innovative conveyor that fully contains the waste fuel during transfer to the plant. This facility can provide 100,000tpa of waste fuel to the main plant.

