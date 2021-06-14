Lami cement plants warned of need for local correspondence on emissions

14 June 2021

Cement companies in Lami, Fiji, have been urged to hold virtual meetings with the residents. Permanent Secretary for Environment, Joshua Wycliffe, says this will ensure that the companies are in regular talks with the residents, so their concerns do not fail to get attention during these challenging times.

Mr Wycliffe says there have been resurgent reports indicating clinker emissions in the airspace in Lami. He adds they are in touch with the cement companies clearly instructing them that they will need to abide by the conditions set in their permit and any other COVID-19-related operational requirements set by other government agencies.

He added that a key condition set in the approval conditions was for the companies to call for monthly meeting with the residents. He said that many not have occurred due to the existing coronavirus restrictions.

Mr Wycliffe confirmed to FBC News that he is considering legal options and advice available to him. In the meantime the companies are to meet with the residents through virtual means, he added.

