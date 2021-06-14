JK Cement reports 39% rise in revenue

14 June 2021

India’s JK Cement has reported a standalone net profit of INR633.4m (US$8.65m) for the quarter ending 31 March 2021, compared to INR2.3m in the year-ago period. Net revenue also advanced 38.9 per cent YoY to INR20.52bn from INR14.77bn in the 4QFY19-20.



The company’s operating profit reached INR4.39bn, up 26.8 per cent from INR3.46bn in the same period of the previous fiscal.

