South Valley Cement's net losses narrow in first quarter

16 June 2021

Egypt’s South Valley Cement has posted a net loss of EGP35.69m (US$2.28m) during the first quarter of 2021, compared to a net loss of EGP41.39m in the year-ago period.

The company’s revenue declined 30 per cent YoY to EGP62.12m from EGP88.75m in the 1Q20.

