Padeswood cement plant fire extinguished

17 June 2021

At the start of this week, a fire broke out at Hanson's Padeswood cement works (HeidelbergCement group), UK. The plant manager said the fire at the Welsh cement plant has now been extinguished and an investigation into the cause will take place in due course. No statement on the cause of the fire has yet been made.

David Quick, plant manager at the cement works, said: "I can confirm that firefighters from North Wales Fire and Rescue Service have been in attendance at a fire – which has now been extinguished – at the south end of our Padeswood cement works.

"Our health and safety protocols were put into place immediately we became aware of the incident and everyone at the site is accounted for and safe and well.

"We have informed Natural Resources Wales and will investigate the cause in due course."

