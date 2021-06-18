Andusia sees RDF volumes recovering in the UK

18 June 2021

Andusia reports that RDF volumes in the UK have started to recover after COVID-19 had restricted its availability.

In March 2020 the Environment Agency said that RDF exports fell by 37 per cent versus the previous year – a fall influenced by the coronavirus pandemic and the UK’s lockdown. Supporting this, according to data reported by both Veolia and Suez UK, the amount of waste generated in commercial and industrial workplaces drastically reduced by 50 per cent. In contrast, with families at home, municipal waste increased by 20 per cent.

At the time, Andusia anticipated that the impact of COVID-19 on waste volumes ‘would quickly dissipate’, and the company has already seen this come to fruition. Andusia reports that, although waste volumes are not back to pre-COVID levels, they have reached a stable level and doesn not expect a renewed decline. The company forecasts that waste volumes will increase over the next 3-6 months, possibly to pre-COVID levels in 2022.

Andusia Director Mark Terrell comments: “UK waste volumes may still be below 2019 levels, but we are definitely now seeing these volumes reach a plateau and at least stabilise which we don’t see going backwards.”

