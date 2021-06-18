Les Ciments de Bizerte reports 7% revenue increase

Tunisia’s Les Ciments de Bizerte has reported a TND421,000 (US$152,235) net loss in the year ended 31 December 2020, against a TND9.4m net loss in the previous year. Revenue also advanced seven per cent YoY to TND111m from TND103.5m in 2019.

Cement production saw a marginal increase from 661,829t to 663,491t in 2020, despite the production halt in March and April due to the pandemic lockdown. Sales prices also rose during the year, with a comparable level of sales despite the total closure of the plant during the two months.

