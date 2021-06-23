Siam Cement Group targets digital platform and machine efficiency upgrades

23 June 2021

Siam Cement Group (SCG) is maintaining its investment budget at THB65-75bn (US$2.04m-2.36m) for the second half of this year even though the third wave of the pandemic has damaged its businesses.

The company is focusing on digital platforms and is asking the government to support e-commerce and other measures to deal with the pandemic.

"Businesses must brace for changes caused by virus spread," said Roongrote Rangsiyopash, SCG president and CEO.

SCG plans to spend most of the budget on machine efficiency upgrades and maintenance to enable its factories to better compete in the global market. SCG aims to achieve a net zero goal to curb levels of carbon dioxide emissions by 2050.

