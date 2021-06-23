LafargeHolcim Carboneras increases AF use by 34% in 2020

ICR Newsroom By 23 June 2021

LafargeHolcim’s Carboneras plant in Almeria, Spain, increased its use of alternative fuels by 34 per cent YoY to 80,900t in 2020. As the company reduced its consumption of fossil fuels, it avoided the emission of 53,564t of CO 2 into the atmosphere as a result.



LafargeHolcim is investing in a new installation for the use of construction and demolition waste-derived fuels (CDRs) that "will allow to avoid the emission of 24,000t of CO 2 per year and achieve a thermal replacement of 70 per cent. In our contribution to achieving the company's Net Zero objectives, we are committed to replacing traditional fuels with CDRs and biomass and traditional raw materials with calcined materials. Along these lines, we are currently conducting tests with slag from steel mills and waste from demolitions,” said Sergio Martínez, Carboneras’ plant director.



The plant is also the site of a large-sale carbon capture and use project, using British Carbon Clean technology. The captured carbon will be used to improve the agricultural performance of the greenhouses in the region.

