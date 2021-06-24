Bruks Siwertell wins first Caribbean ship loader order

24 June 2021

Bruks Siwertell has won a new contract to deliver a Siwertell screw-type ship loader for the totally enclosed, dust-free handling of cement and clinker. It will serve a new cement plant being built in the Caribbean and will provide a unique solution for a complex set of dry bulk material handling requirements.

The type-1B ship loader will deliver cement and clinker handling at a continuous rated capacity of 600tph, with a peak loading rate of 750tph, for vessels up to 20,000dwt. It will be delivered in 2021 and is scheduled to be operational later in the year.

"We are delighted to be working on this project and our expertise has been called upon from the start," says Axel Dahl, sales manager, Bruks Siwertell. "It really has been a case of engineering experts coming together to solve a particularly complex set of operational and dry bulk material handling needs.

"This is our first Siwertell loader installation in this particular region and it will have to work in one of the most earthquake-prone zones of the world," Mr Dahl continues.

“Some of the technical challenges that we had to consider for the contract included a new optimised conveying system for handling clinker,” he explains.

“The final design offers benefits to both the environment and the operator; a screw-type loader that delivers totally enclosed material conveying, preventing dust emissions and spillage, combined with the ability to withstand the abrasive effects of tougher dry bulks, like clinker, prolonging component wear and service life,” adds Mr Dahl.

Published under