Caribbean Cement signs MoU for tyre usage

24 June 2021

The Jamaican government has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Caribbean Cement Co for the usage of end-of-life pneumatic tyres. The company will take used tyres from landfills and convert them into an alternative fuel.



Prime Minister Andrew Holness noted that more than 2m used tyres are generated in Jamaica per year and landfills receive approximately 185,700 tyres per year.

Caribbean Cement's Managing Director, Yago Castro, stated that the agreement symbolises the continuation of a longstanding partnership between the company and the government. "It represents an extension of our purpose of being responsible corporate citizens and will result in positive environmental and social impacts," he said.

