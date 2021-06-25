Cemex sets aggressive new 2030 carbon emission targets

Cemex has set a more aggressive carbon reduction target of below 475kg of CO 2 per tonne of clinker produced, approximately a 40 per cent reduction in CO 2 emissions by 2030. The new target is below the two degree global warming scenario of the Science Based Targets Initiative (SBTi).

Cemex is also planning to set a new target of 520kg of CO 2 /t of clinker produced by 2025, equivalent of a 35 per cent emission reduction. The company is also reducing CO 2 emissions from its concrete business by 35 per cent to reach 165kg of CO 2 per cubic metre of concrete produced by 2030.

The company expects to invest US$60m to achieve its new 2030 target. “Climate action is the biggest challenge of our times, and Cemex is taking a decisive action to address it,” said Fernando A Gonzalez, Cemex CEO.

