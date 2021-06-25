Cemex sets aggressive new 2030 carbon emission targets

Cemex has set a more aggressive carbon reduction target of below 475kg of CO2 per tonne of clinker produced, approximately a 40 per cent reduction in CO2 emissions by 2030. The new target is below the two degree global warming scenario of the Science Based Targets Initiative (SBTi).
Cemex is also planning to set a new target of 520kg of CO2/t of clinker produced by 2025, equivalent of a 35 per cent emission reduction. The company is also reducing CO2 emissions from its concrete business by 35 per cent to reach 165kg of CO2 per cubic metre of concrete produced by 2030.
The company expects to invest US$60m to achieve its new 2030 target. “Climate action is the biggest challenge of our times, and Cemex is taking a decisive action to address it,” said Fernando A Gonzalez, Cemex CEO.Published under Cement News