thyssenkrupp Industrial Solutions India appoints a new CEO

25 June 2021

Rajesh Kamath will head thyssenkrupp Industrial Solutions India, the plant engineering group company of thyssenkrupp Industrial Solutions AG (BU Uhde) in India.

Kamath takes over the reins from the CEO & Managing Director PD Samudra, who superannuates at the end of June 2021, after heading the company from 2014 as the first Indian, since its incorporation as an Indian company in 1977.

The official handover was formalised in an online meeting of the company’s key account Customers, Business Associates and Press on 23 June 2021 in the presence of Dr Sami Pelkonen, CEO Business Unit Uhde to which the Indian company belongs.

Speaking at the event, Dr Pelkonen thanked Samudra for his outstanding contributions to the group, and the Indian office in particular, in a long and illustrious career spanning four decades. “Your vision, incisiveness, excellent relations fostered with customers, and untiring zeal in advancing thyssenkrupp Industrial Solutions has been exemplary, and along with the Indian teams of past and present times, have helped bring our India operations to reach a position among top ranking engineering firmaments in India. We wish you the best going forward. We have a worthy successor in Mr Kamath, whose considerable experience in the EPC business, will surely help to take the success story of India forward.”

A graduate engineer form Bangalore University, Kamath led Air Liquide Engineering and Construction (E&C) in India, in addition to holding many leadership positions with EPC firms prior to this assignment.

Published under