Wonder Cement orders mill from Gebr Pfeiffer

02 July 2021

India’s Wonder Cement has ordered its eighth vertical roller mill from Gebr Pfeiffer to grind petroleum coke and coal.



The producer is starting the expansion of its cement plant in Tehsil Nimbahera, Chittorgarh, which will see its fourth 8000tpd rotary kiln be operated with petroleum coke and/or coal as fuel. Therefore, the company has ordered an MPS 3070 BK mill for fuel grinding.



The throughput rate for pure petcoke grinding is 40tph with a product fineness of two per cent R90µm. The mill can grind coal, petcoke and all mixtures of these two materials, dry them with process gases, and then classify them in the integrated classifier.



The mill and SLS 2900 BK classifier will be designed with a robust wear protection, due to the high abrasiveness of Indian coal.



Delivery is scheduled for the end of 2021, while commissioning of the entire kiln line with the new grinding plant is scheduled for spring 2022.

