JK Cement aims for 10% revenue growth in FY22

05 July 2021

India’s JK Cement is targeting up to 10 per cent revenue growth in the FY21-22, due to a push for more infrastructure projects and pent-up demand, according to The Mint.



Alongside these growth projections, the company is looking to complete its Panna expansion project in 2022, which was delayed due to the pandemic. The project is expected to take the company to a capacity of 20Mta, with further expansions planned to take it to 25Mta over the next five years.

Published under