JK Cement launches new brand identity

06 July 2021

JK Cement has launched a contemporary and forward-looking corporate brand identity. The new avatar of JK Cement was officially unveiled at a virtual event by Dr Raghavpat Singhania, managing director, JK Cement, Madhavrishna Singhania, deputy managing director and chief executive officer, JK Cement, and AK Saraogi, deputy managing director and chief finance officer, JK Cement.

"Our new corporate identity is inspired by Shri Yadupati Singhaniaji’s vision, values and legacy. It is his vision that has propelled JKCement towards continuous growth and has made us an integral part of India’s growth story. Furthermore, at JK Cement we have been on a journey of transformation that reflects in our focus on developing people, building strong brands, creating value for all stakeholders, diversification and digitisation. We wanted to introduce a new logo that commemorates Yadupatiji’s memory and also represents our Organisation’s vision for the future," said Dr R Singhania.

Mr M Singhania said, "In line with our growth aspirations we have announced the setting up of a greenﬁeld integrated grey cement plant with a split grinding unit, having a capacity of 4Mta in Panna, Madhya Pradesh with a total investment of INR29,700m (US$399.7m). This expansion will help us to meet our commitment to serve our customers in the best way possible and improve our footprint in the country. We have also successfully commissioned a new grey cement grinding unit of 0.7Mta at Balasinor, strengthening our foundations in Gujarat."

Published under