AfriSam wins Roadstab cement road stabilisation order

06 July 2021

AfriSam's specialised Roadstab cement is creating a safer and wider R67/5 road between Queenstown and Whittlesea in the Eastern Cape, South Africa.

The Raubex Construction and Roadmac Surfacing Cape Joint Venture (RBX / RMSC JV) project will consume around 180,000 bags of AfriSam Roadstab cement. The project’s stabilisation design requires a three per cent portion of AfriSam Roadstab cement in the G4 sub-base. The 150mm base layer is of G1 imported crushed stone, compacted to 88 per cent of apparent relative density. The road is then completed with a surface of 2mm Cape Seal with two slurries.

The contract covers 18km of roadway on the R67/5 route, from the Swart Kei River bridge in the south to Queenstown in the north. A complete rehabilitation is underway which will see the road upgraded and widened. The Roadstab cement is trucked to site from AfriSam’s Queenstown depot, which is supplied by train line from the company’s Ulco factory in the Northern Cape. The nationwide footprint of AfriSam also allows it to service the project from its Bloemfontein depot, when necessary.

The road project also includes the building of a new bridge over the Swart Kei River and the widening of the Klaas Smuts River Bridge. The project began in July last year and completion is scheduled for April 2023.

