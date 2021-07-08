La Union plant receives ISO Certifications

08 July 2021

The Holcim Philippines La Union plant has successfully secured the latest ISO certification for occupational health and safety management systems, and is being recertified for high standards of quality and environmental management.



Holcim La Union was certified for ISO 45001: 2018 for Occupational Health and Safety Management System and recertified for ISO 9001: 2015 (Quality Management System) and ISO 14001:2015 (Environmental Management System). The certification body was the TUV Rheinland who conducted a virtual audit from 24-25 June 2021.



Vice President and La Union Plant Manager, Erdy Santos: “We are proud of the work put in by our team to ensure we meet the standards for IMS certification. It is further validation that our plant is committed to the highest standards of product quality, environmental management, and health and safety. These will further encourage us to drive improvements in these areas.”

