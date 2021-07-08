Bruks Siwertell completes US ship unloader order

Bruks Siwertell has completed the commissioning of a new Siwertell ST 640-M screw-type ship unloader in Houston, Texas, USA.

The undisclosed owners have switched from bagged to bulk deliveries of cement and building materials, and supporting this transition is a totally enclosed high-capacity ship unloader.

"The operator was looking to expand its US operations," explains Per Wahlström, contract manager, Bruks Siwertell. "For some time, it has imported bagged deliveries of cement, but bulk imports hold the potential for greater market impact."

The new rail-mounted Siwertell unloader offers continuous dust-free cement handling at a rated capacity of 1500tph, with a peak capacity of 1650tph, discharging vessels up to 80,000dwt. Bruks Siwertell also supplied 1.6m-wide jetty conveyors, with a belt length of 192m. These were delivered in 2019 and underwent final assembly in 2020.

The unloader was ordered in 2018 and delivered in component parts, where it was assembled within 12 weeks, according to schedule. Following the completion of the terminal’s construction, both the unloader and jetty conveyors were commissioned in September 2020 and operator training conducted.

