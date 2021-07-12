China and Canada collaborate for carbon capture

12 July 2021

A new collaboration between China Building Materials Academy (CBMA) and Canada’s International CCS Knowledge Centre (Knowledge Centre) will see simultaneous advancements in understanding and knowledge sharing of carbon capture technology for the global cement industry, according to a press release.

The first initiative under the agreement will aid CBMA in applying the Knowledge Centre’s model and Front-End Engineering Design (FEED) of a test platform, which has a capture capacity of approximately 155kg of CO 2 /day. The project will be built and piloted on a carbon capture system that utilises the post-combustion flue gas from a cement kiln.

The agreement grants the Knowledge Centre access to the operational data, such as further design, testing, data based on the modelling, emission-related information and any improvements made to the CO 2 capture test platform.

This collaboration agreement is part of a bilateral science and technology cooperation between Canada and China. The agreement is also in line with goals of the Chinese government to achieve carbon peaking before 2030 and carbon neutrality before 2060 with efforts of the cement industry in China to accelerate innovation in low-carbon technologies.

Through the carbon capture pilot platform, the CBMA is expected to adapt the application for potential scale-up to commercial demonstration with know-how that could be applied across the plants of China National Building Materials Ltd, parent of CBMA.

Published under