Redecam completed Sokhna cement baghouse project

14 July 2021

A new Redecam Group SpA turnkey project has been successfully started up on Line 2 at LafargeHolcim’s Sokhna cement plant, Egypt.

Redecam Egypt converted the main kiln/RM electrostatic precipitator filter into a baghouse filter. It also enhanced the cooling system for the clinker cooler, including a partial ESP retrofit. Finally, the company revamped the by-pass gas cooling tower (GCT) and dust transport system.

The project follows a successful Redecam installation at the same cement plant a year ago.

Published under