Titan Cement has SBTI validate its CO2 emission reduction targets

16 July 2021

Titan Cement group is one of the first cement companies worldwide to have its CO 2 emissions reduction targets validated by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) as consistent with levels required to meet the goals of the Paris Agreement, following a thorough procedure. The targets, covering greenhouse gas emissions from Titan’s operations (scope 1 and 2), are consistent with required to keep warming to well below 2˚C.

The SBTi has validated Titan’s commitment to:

• Reduce scope 1 GHG (gross) emissions by 20.7 per cent per tonne of cementitious product by 2030 from a 2020 base year. This target is in alignment with the 35 per cent CO 2 reduction target on net emissions by 2030 from a 1990 base year, announced by Titan earlier in the year.

• Reduce scope 2 GHG emissions by 42.4 per cent per tonne of cementitious product within the same timeframe. This target is in alignment with the 45 per cent reduction target by 2030 from a 2020 base year, announced by Titan earlier in the year.

In addition, Titan has committed to drive down the CO 2 footprint of its operations and products aspiring to deliver society with carbon-neutral concrete by 2050, while it will monitor and independently verify its supply chain (Scope 3) emissions.

Titan Cement group's CO 2 reduction targets are part of the group's Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) targets for 2025.

Published under