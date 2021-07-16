Titan Cement has SBTI validate its CO2 emission reduction targets

Titan Cement group is one of the first cement companies worldwide to have its CO2 emissions reduction targets validated by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) as consistent with levels required to meet the goals of the Paris Agreement, following a thorough procedure. The targets, covering greenhouse gas emissions from Titan’s operations (scope 1 and 2), are consistent with required to keep warming to well below 2˚C.
The SBTi has validated Titan’s commitment to:
• Reduce scope 1 GHG (gross) emissions by 20.7 per cent per tonne of cementitious product by 2030 from a 2020 base year. This target is in alignment with the 35 per cent CO2 reduction target on net emissions by 2030 from a 1990 base year, announced by Titan earlier in the year.
• Reduce scope 2 GHG emissions by 42.4 per cent per tonne of cementitious product within the same timeframe. This target is in alignment with the 45 per cent reduction target by 2030 from a 2020 base year, announced by Titan earlier in the year.
In addition, Titan has committed to drive down the CO2 footprint of its operations and products aspiring to deliver society with carbon-neutral concrete by 2050, while it will monitor and independently verify its supply chain (Scope 3) emissions.
Titan Cement group's CO2 reduction targets are part of the group's Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) targets for 2025.