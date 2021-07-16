Holcim Philippines invests to improve sustainability

Holcim Philippines is set to invest PHP210m (US$4.18m) in projects to reduce the fuel consumption and increase mineral additive usage at its cement plants in Bacnotan, La Union, Lugait and Misamis Oriental, to raise business and sustainability performance.



"More efficient operations will help us deliver better financial results and improve our environmental footprint. We look to continue implementing these improvements to meet our objectives of delivering greater value to our shareholders and business partners while becoming better stewards of the environment," said Horia Adrian, president and CEO.



It held a ceremonial signing ceremony on 7 July 2021 to award the contract for installing a drying facility in La Union to Sinoma CBMIPH Construction Corp. The project will significantly reduce the fuel consumption of the La Union plant by reusing hot gases from operations to dry materials.

Holcim Philippines also contracted Sinoma CBMIPH to install a drying facility at its Misamis Oriental plant that will reduce the moisture of raw materials to improve grinding operations.

The La Union and Misamis Oriental projects are scheduled to be completed in the first quarter of 2022 and the end of October 2021, respectively.

In January the company also started projects worth PHP121.5m to raise the efficiency of converting qualified waste materials to alternative fuels at its cement plant in Norzagaray, Bulacan.

