ACC Ltd records 2Q21 profits after tax of INR5.69bn

20 July 2021

ACC Ltd (Holcim group) has reported 2Q21 profits after tax of INR5.69bn (US$76m) up from INR2.71bn in 2Q20.

In the April-June 2021 period under review, ACC Ltd recorded an EBITDA of INR8.69bn and net sales of INR38.1bn. Profit before tax reached INR7.58bn in the 2Q21, up from INR4.03bn in 2Q20.

Sales volumes of cement reached 6.84Mt in the 2Q21, up from 4.76Mt in the 2Q20. Half-year sales volumes of cement reached 14.81Mt, up from 11.32Mt in the same period last year.

Sridhar Balakrishan, ACC Ltd’s managing director and CEO, said: "I am proud of the way team ACC has recorded very good performance this quarter. With a strong focus on supply chain efficiencies and cost optimisation, the company has emerged stronger and more resilient. Waste Heat Recovery System projects at various sites are progressing well. The large cement capacity expansion project at Ametha in Madhya Pradesh has commenced."

