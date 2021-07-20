Cementos Pacasmayo posts 286% rise in revenue

Peru’s Cementos Pacasmayo has seen its revenue increase 285.7 per cent YoY to PEN440.9m (US$111.64m) in the second quarter of 2021, compared to PEN114.3m in the year-ago period. Consolidated EBITDA also surged to PEN90m from a PEN5.7m loss in the 2Q20.

Sales volumes of cement, concrete and precast increased 257.2 per cent YoY to 847,700t, mainly due to the continued increase in sales of bagged cement and to the halt in commercialisation during the 2Q20. If compared to volumese in the 2Q19, which did not have any external effects, the increase is 41.8 per cent.



In the first half of 2021, revenue advanced 119 per cent YoY to PEN905.7m while consolidated EBITDA stepped up 193.1 per cent to PEN195.2m. Sales volumes of cement, concrete and precast climbed 124.1 per cent to 1.781Mt from 794,700t in the 1H20.

