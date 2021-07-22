Breedon Group Plc records 1H21 revenues of GBP600m

22 July 2021

Breedon Group Plc has announced unaudited interim results for the six months ended 30 June 2021 with revenues reaching GBP600.9m compared with GBP335.3m in the 1H2020.



Profits before tax amounted to GBP56.4m and underlying EBIT totalled GBP46.2m. Net debt at the end of the period stood at GBP291.5m.

Rob Wood, CEO of Breedon, said: "Breedon delivered a strong trading result in the 1H21, building on the recovery in demand which started in the second half of last year.

"The outlook for our end markets remains positive, with the UK and Irish governments committed to significant investment in infrastructure, combined with sustained structural demand for new build residential housing. With a strong balance sheet and new financing facilities we are well positioned to continue to invest in the growth of the business and create value for all our stakeholders."







Published under