JK White Cement installs plant in Kenya

22 July 2021

JK White Cement has installed a cement plant in Athi River, Kenya, to manufacture white cement, wall putty, plasters and tile adhesives. The company had been importing the product from the UAE in partnership with Plascon, but the local plant should offer it a competitive edge in the market.



The unit launched operations in May and is reportedly part of plans to expand into regional African markets through Kenya and South Africa.



While its plans to move into South Africa were delayed due to COVID-19 setbacks, it is still expected to enter the market in 2022.

