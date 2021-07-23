Breedon appoint independent non-executive director

23 July 2021

Breedon, a leading construction materials group in Great Britain and Ireland, announces that Moni Mannings, non-executive director and chair of the group’s Remuneration Committee, has given notice of her intention to step down from the Board of Breedon on 31 July 2021 with the expectation of joining the Board of Cazoo as a non-executive director.

Breedon is pleased to announce the appointment of Pauline Lafferty as an independent non-executive director from 1 August 2021. Pauline will take up the role of Chair of the Group’s Remuneration Committee and become the Designated Non-executive Director responsible for Workforce Engagement, taking over from Moni when she steps down from the Board. Pauline will also join the Group’s Audit and Nomination Committees.

Pauline is currently a non-executive director and chair of the Remuneration Committee of XP Power Ltd and serves on the Boards of other non-listed entities. She has previously held a variety of executive roles, with experience in human resources, including chief people officer at Weir Group Plc.

Published under