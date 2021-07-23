Titan's AI optimiser is rolled out across its portfolio

Titan is creating the smart cement plant of the future with a multitude of cutting-edge solutions leveraging the power of artificial intelligence (AI), in the context of the group’s digital transformation journey, including the roll-out of its fully-autonomous, real-time optimisers for the entire cement production line.
Initially launched at Pennsuco cement plant in the USA starting in late 2017 with a revolutionary prototype, one of the first AI systems to be used in cement production, the fully-autonomous, real-time optimiser solutions are now being rolled out across Titan’s plants in the USA, Greece, Brazil and southeastern Europe.
Real-time optimisation of production brings significant benefits such as the minimisation of energy consumption, reduction of CO2 emissions, and productivity improvements of up to 10 per cent.
These digital solutions have been developed leveraging TIitan’s big data infrastructure, a unique experimentation approach in developing predictive solutions based on AI algorithms customised to the characteristics of the cement production process, and a fast roll-out approach underpinned by the complementary expertise of manufacturing domain experts, data scientists, data engineers and integrators.