Titan's AI optimiser is rolled out across its portfolio

23 July 2021

Titan is creating the smart cement plant of the future with a multitude of cutting-edge solutions leveraging the power of artificial intelligence (AI), in the context of the group’s digital transformation journey, including the roll-out of its fully-autonomous, real-time optimisers for the entire cement production line.

Initially launched at Pennsuco cement plant in the USA starting in late 2017 with a revolutionary prototype, one of the first AI systems to be used in cement production, the fully-autonomous, real-time optimiser solutions are now being rolled out across Titan’s plants in the USA, Greece, Brazil and southeastern Europe.

Real-time optimisation of production brings significant benefits such as the minimisation of energy consumption, reduction of CO 2 emissions, and productivity improvements of up to 10 per cent.



These digital solutions have been developed leveraging TIitan’s big data infrastructure, a unique experimentation approach in developing predictive solutions based on AI algorithms customised to the characteristics of the cement production process, and a fast roll-out approach underpinned by the complementary expertise of manufacturing domain experts, data scientists, data engineers and integrators.

