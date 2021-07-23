UltraTech Cement announce net sales of INR116.9bn

UltraTech Cement Co reported that its consolidated net sales in 1QFY22 reached INR116.9bn (US$1.57bn) compared to INR76bn over the corresponding period of the previous year.

Profit before interest, depreciation and tax was INR35,120m compared to INR23,570m. Profit before tax was INR25,270m and profit after tax was INR17,030m compared to INR11,530m and INR7940m, respectively.

Production costs during the quarter increased 11 per cent YoY, mainly on account of higher fuel prices. The company continues to maintain a tight control on costs and cash flow with focus on operational efficiencies. This has enabled UltraTech to achieve an effective capacity utilisation of 73 per cent during the quarter as against 46 per cent in Q1FY21.

