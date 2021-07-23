Dangote's Edo plant is ready to start production

Dangote Cement's US$1m plant in Edo, Nigeria, is completed and set for commissioning. The plant has a cement production capacity of 6Mta and is built on a 100ha plot.

The integrated cement plant, near Okpella, was built by Sinoma International Engineering Co and 1500 local workers collaborated with the Chinese engineers on the project. The factory would employ at least 6000 persons when it commenced operations.

Mr Patrick Omokagbo, director of Stakeholder Management at Dangote Plc, said: "In Nigeria, we have a population of over 200 million people. The per capita consumption of cement in Nigeria is low. We still need to do more to make the cement get to the poorest of the poor."

