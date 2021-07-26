Ambuja Cement records net sales of INR33.4bn

Ambuja Cement recorded net sales of INR33.420bn (US$448.9m) in the April-June 2021 quarter 2021, up from INR21.450bn in the same period last year. Sales volumes for the 2Q21 reached 6.33Mt up from 4.19Mt in the 2Q20.

EBITDA rose substantially in the 2Q21 to INR9600m, up 61 per cent from INR5950m recorded in the same period last year. Profit after tax amounted to INR7230m in 2Q21, up from INR4530m in the 2Q20.

Neeraj Akhoury, CEO India of Holcim and Managing Director and CEO of Ambuja Cements Ltd, said: "Ambuja registered a strong performance in the second quarter of 2021 with 78 per cent growth in operating EBIT and 310 basis points expansion in the EBIT margin. This performance resulted from strong growth in sales of premium products and successful execution of efficiency improvement programs which has partly been impacted by rising energy and raw material costs. Synergies under the master supply agreement have significantly benefited both Ambuja and ACC as we leverage our national footprint.

In addition, inline with the company’s expansion plans, the Board has approved 1.5Mta cement capacity expansion at the existing grinding unit at Ropar in Punjab.

