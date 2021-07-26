CemNet.com » Cement News » Premium Mills' manager is imprisoned for keeping factory open

Premium Mills' manager is imprisoned for keeping factory open
26 July 2021


Premium Cement Mills' plant manager in Charmukterpur, Munshiganj, Bangladesh, has been jailed for six months after violating COVID-19 restrictions by keeping the factory operating despite ongoing restrictions.

The cement factory has been fined BDT1m (US$11,788) and has been closed for 13 days. A mobile court visited the plant on 23 July after on factory worker had died.

The factory authorities in a notice had ordered the workers to join work on July 23 after Eid-ul-Azha holidays and threatened measures against those who would not comply with the order. The government had imposed countrywide restrictions for 14 days following the End-il-Azha celebration period.

