Premium Mills' manager is imprisoned for keeping factory open

26 July 2021

Premium Cement Mills' plant manager in Charmukterpur, Munshiganj, Bangladesh, has been jailed for six months after violating COVID-19 restrictions by keeping the factory operating despite ongoing restrictions.



The cement factory has been fined BDT1m (US$11,788) and has been closed for 13 days. A mobile court visited the plant on 23 July after on factory worker had died.

The factory authorities in a notice had ordered the workers to join work on July 23 after Eid-ul-Azha holidays and threatened measures against those who would not comply with the order. The government had imposed countrywide restrictions for 14 days following the End-il-Azha celebration period.

